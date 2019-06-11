Back to the Bricks Promo Tour reaches its penultimate stop in West Branch

(6/11/2019) - The 10th annual Back to the Bricks Promo Tour reached its second to last stop on Tuesday, when West Branch rolled out the red carpet.

West Branch welcomed the Back to the Bricks Promo Tour with a parade.

Hundreds of children came out for a parade welcoming the 300 classic vehicles and 600 participants to town. They returned downtown for an evening car show.

In between, Team Hodges Chevrolet hosted the tour for a free lunch.

The promo tour has visited West Branch four times during its 10-year history.