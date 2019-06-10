Back to the Bricks Promo Tour spends an eventful second day in Sault Ste. Marie

(6/9/2019) - The 600 people taking part in the 10th annual Back to the Bricks Promo Tour spent an eventful day in Michigan's first city.

Sault Ste. Marie rolled out the red carpet for the 300 classic cars and trucks on the tour, culminating with one of the city's largest car shows on historic Portage Street by the Soo Locks.

Car enthusiasts riding along the five-day tour of Michigan got to experience all that the Soo has to offer. They got to take a dinner cruise through the Soo Locks before the downtown block party.