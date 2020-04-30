Back to the Bricks Promo Tour to feature fall colors in October

(4/30/2020) - The Back to the Bricks Promo Tour is one of many beloved events canceled or postponed this summer.

The Back to the Bricks Promo Tour was postponed to October in 2020 and will feature Michigan's fall colors.

Organizers announced this week that the annual tour of Michigan drawing interest to Flint's Back to the Bricks festival over the past decade will take place in the fall this year rather than the spring.

The October event will transform into a fall color tour with six stops this year. It begins in Mount Pleasant on Oct. 9 and ends in Muskegon on Oct. 13.

"Back to the Bricks has never canceled or postponed one event, so this is kind of uncharted waters for us," said Executive Director Amber Taylor.

Even though the decision wasn't easy, it was supported by the nearly 300 participants.

"I think the fact that we are giving them an option to be able to continue to do the things that they love, but also be able to see the real beauty that Michigan offers," Taylor said. "Anyone that has the ability to go on this fall color tour is in for a really special treat."

So far, the promo tour is the only Back to the Bricks event to be postponed. The main festival in downtown Flint this summer and all other events remained at their scheduled times.

"We're still really looking forward to and eager to get downtown in August, get to all of our cities we go to for tune up parties and to really just be able to celebrate the automobile history that's here in Genesee County," Taylor said.