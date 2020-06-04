Back to the Bricks Road Rally

Thousands look forward to the Back to the Bricks events, and this year the organization is adding a new one.

This Saturday there will be a Road Rally for over 350 cars to drive 123 miles across the state and show off their cars.

The proceeds from the pre-registered cars will go to benefit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

Back to the Bricks Executive Director, Amber Taylor, says this event route is not being publicized in order to keep to the CDC social distancing guidelines.

The drive will leave from Shea Chevrolet in Flint around 9:30 am.