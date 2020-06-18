Back to the Bricks Road Rally raises $5,229 for Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

(6/18/2020) - Back to the Bricks raised big bucks at last weekend's Road Rally and now that money is being put to good use.

Back to the Bricks Road Rally organizers gave a check for $5,229 raised at the event to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

Food Bank CEO Kara Ross said it's hard to tell where donations come from, because many households are facing struggles themselves. So events like the road rally that involve the community are a big help.

"This event with the road rally just brought all that together -- brought community helping neighbors and people really enjoying the day with their cars and their friends in a really great safe manner to also then raise money for neighbors who need help right now, for families and seniors and children that are struggling with hunger," Ross said.

She said every dollar that the food bank raises can help provide six meals, so the $5,229 donation from the road rally eventually could put 31,000 meals on the table in Mid-Michigan.

"There's just so many families that haven't needed help before and they haven't needed necessarily the local community pantry," Ross said. "We're seeing almost four times more people coming in getting help and that's what we're here for."

Agencies and volunteers who work through the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan will distribute food donations made possible with the funds raised.