Back to the Bricks announces new chairman

(11/7/19) - The Board of Directors for Back to the Bricks announced it had named a new chairman.

It said the position went to Steve Hobson Thursday morning by a unanimous vote of 21 members.

The classic car show event needed a new leader after the retirement of founder Al Hatch.

In a press release, Hatch said, “It has truly been an honor to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors from the Beginning formation of Back to the Bricks. Time has come for me to step aside which is now. I am requesting that the Board of Directors extend the same support you have given me to our new incoming Board Chairman, Steve Hobson. Steve has great plans and initiatives for Back to the Bricks and is set to take us to a new and positive level. Once again, thanks to our entire community for your unwavering support.”

Back to the Bricks organizers said their events bring 500,000 car show enthusiasts to Genesee County each year.

Hobson had been involved in the event in growing capacities nearly since it's inception.

He said, “My goal as Incoming Board Chairman will be to preserve the legacy we have built and to continue and grow our positive presence in the community.”

