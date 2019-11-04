Back to the Bricks claims national award for promoting heritage tourism

(11/4/2019) - Back to the Bricks earned national honors for helping promote heritage tourism in Michigan.

The annual festival is a time for people to come from across the state, the country and even the world to gather and show off their classic cars -- allowing others to experience them too.

On Wednesday, the Motor Cities National Heritage Group presented its Awards of Excellence and Back to the Bricks took home the award for Heritage Tourism.

Steve Hobson, vice president of Back to the Bricks, said with this national recognition, he hopes to live up to the award for the community.

"It means so much to us from the national heritage group and for Flint. It really shows Back to the Bricks is doing well and we're supported very well by the community of Flint," he said.

The awards event has been held each year since 2014.