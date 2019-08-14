Back to the Bricks draws in the younger generation to classic cars

(8/14/2019) - Back to the Bricks is underway in mid-Michigan. The big car show kicked off in Flint Wednesday with the Rolling Cruise.

Back to the Bricks' is one of the top 50 cruises in all of America and classic car owners didn't disappoint.

They showed just how much muscle is under those hoods in the Vehicle City.

"Noisy, but some are smoking and all that. They are noisy and old and kind of cool maybe."

Families all around mid-Michigan sat on Saginaw Street watching the old, the new, and some questionable rides.

"There was a train one pretty much up to the road."

"Kind of freaked out. I never have seen a Lamborghini up close."

Back to Bricks is more than a car show for Blaine Reamer. This is where he spends quality time with his grandson.

"It means a whole lot because in this world we never know when the one day or the next if we are going to be here or we are not going to be here. So, we try to make the most out of every day," Reamer said.

His grandson loves when the two of them go out, driving around in grandpa's 67 Dart.

"I love him because he takes me everywhere," Zack Pabian said.

Reamer says he has a couple of other classic cars back at home. The two of them will work on them together.

"I teach him and show him the different wrenches and screwdrivers. Hand me this grandson and hand me that. He helps me out as much as he can," Reamer said.

The grandfather says he hopes his grandson will have his classic car down the road.

"I think it is cool because it is loud,' Pabin said.

