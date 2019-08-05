Back to the Bricks kicks off with its first Tune-Up Party in Davison

(08/05/2019) - It's officially "Tune-Up Week" in Genesee County as classic car lovers start revving their engines for another year of "Back to the Bricks."

Six days of parties in seven communities and the excitement kicked off Monday at John’s Pizzaria and VG’s in Davison.

With well over 200 cars, some car owners began showing up shortly after 12 p.m., even though the Tune-Up Party didn’t start until 4 p.m.

Jim Unrath, of Genesee, bought his 1965 Buick Skylark about 9 years ago after his wife passed away because it was the same car she used to own and he wanted one similar.

The car was built in Flint, and each year he shows it off at the Back to the Brick’s shows, including the Tune-Up Party in Davison – and he said he’s never seen a turn out like Monday night.

"It's out of sight. There are more cars than I've ever seen,” said Unrath. “You can't find a parking space unless you come here at 4 o’ clock and there's so many people and nice people. Everybody here's got their cars and they're nice people."

After the cars roll out of Davison Monday night they'll be onto these cities throughout the week!

Tuesday will be in Clio, Wednesday in Linden.

Then on Thursday, Fenton will host a tune-up party, followed by Swartz Creek on Friday.

Saturday is a dual line-up with classics set to take over the streets of both Beecher and Mt. Morris.

Stay with ABC12 for coverage all week!