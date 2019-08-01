Back to the Bricks opens permanent office in downtown Flint

Back to the Bricks continues to grow, as they're expanding into downtown Flint by moving their administrative building into the Ferris Wheel building.

"We're excited to be down here because this is where everything happens for back to the bricks is in downtown Flint," said event founder, Allen Hatch.

This year they're also bringing something new to the table. The first ever Back to the Bricks beverage, an exclusive root beer made just for the big event.

"We've been looking at expanding our memorabilia and so we came up with root beer," said Hatch. "We developed our own label and its back to the bricks root beer."

Proceeds from the drink will go right back into the community to continue supporting Back to the Bricks events