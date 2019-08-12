Back to the Bricks week kicks off for the first time on Monday at Lapeer Dragway

(08/12/2019) - It's the week Mid-Michigan classic car lovers wait all year for - Back to the Bricks!

And this year the celebration is kicking off with a brand new event.

Car owners had a chance to drive on the drag strip at the newly renovated Lapeer International Dragway.

For the first time in the events’ history, they kicked off the week’s festivities on a Monday, instead of the usual Tuesday.

“Well we had an extra day,” said Al Hatch, founder of Back to the Bricks. “We were approached last winter about having something on Monday. And we got a hold of Bill Jennings, the owner of Lapeer International Dragway. And he said hey that’d be a great idea.”

It’s a unique chance for car enthusiasts to see some of the classic cars in action, showing off the power under the hood.

“Some of these cars, we’ve seen a couple earlier that was hitting 145 mph in a quarter of a mile,” said Hatch. “And from the look at the stands, we got an excellent, excellent turnout.”

General admission was free for all spectators and anyone who wanted to take a few test-runs down the track could do so at a 50% discount.

There was also bracket/elimination racing and a burnout contest for spectators to see.

The Back to the Bricks Main Event week will continue Tuesday with the Brick Flick at the US-23 Drive-In Theater. This year’s feature film is “American Graffiti”. Gates will open up at 2:30 p.m.

