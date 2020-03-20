Backlog of testing leads to rapid increase in Michigan coronavirus stats

(3/20/2020) - There are a lot of questions surrounding why the number of coronavirus cases in Michigan is all of a sudden so high.

The state's report shows a spike from just two cases to more than 500 in just one week.

The Genesee County Health Director attributes that to an increase in testing.

Health Director John McKellar said Friday that the state lab is no longer the only location testing the sample kits.

Several hospitals and commercial labs are now able to determine if a sample is positive or negative for COVID-19.

That's sped up the process, speeding up the number of results.

McKellar explained we're starting to now see the backlog get taken care of.

He announced Friday there are 4 positive cases of coronavirus in Genesee County. It's not clear when those samples were taken from the 4 patients.

But, McKellar said, one was sent to the state lab, the three others were tested at a commercial lab.

While the private labs are more efficiently getting us results, McKellar said they could cause trouble when it comes to getting a full picture of those results.

At last check, he said the county sent 114 samples to the lab. 57 of those were negative. 57 were pending; but McKellar said, it's not clear if these four positive cases announced Friday are part of that group.

"As more commercial labs are getting involved in this process, there's likely testing going from healthcare providers to commercial labs that may or may nor be getting entered into the state monitoring system," McKellar explained. "We have asked that providers let us know when they're submitting samples; but again, it's all happening so quickly that some are and I'm sure some aren't.

Another reason that we may be seeing an increase in the number of results -- McKellar said the federal government released more personal protection equipment earlier this week to health care workers in Genesee County.

With that protective gear, they're able to conduct more tests.