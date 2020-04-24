Bacterial pathogen found in Michigan poses 'serious threat' to vegetable growers

(4/24/2020) - A Michigan greenhouse found a geranium infected with a bacterial pathogen that causes a disease in several types of vegetable plants.

The Ralstonia pathogen caused geraniums imported from Guatemala to wilt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The bacteria can be fatal to potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and other food crops.

Floraculture generated $467 million in Michigan in 2018, while potatoes brought in $182 million for growers and tomatoes grossed $35 million.

“This incident is a serious threat to our industry,” said Geoff Hansen, executive director of the Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council. “The affected facilities must work aggressively with MDARD to contain and eliminate this disease.”

Agriculture officials did not disclose where the infected geraniums were located in Michigan. There is no effective chemical treatment for plants infected with Ralstonia.

“Ensuring this issue is dealt with quickly and safely is crucial to protecting the state’s agriculture economy,” said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell.

This is the first time Ralstonia has been detected in the U.S. since 2004, when it affected 27 states and 14 facilities in Michigan. Ralstonia can be transmitted in contaminated soil, irrigation water, or equipment.

USDA officials traced shipments from the Guatemalan geranium supplier to 288 other plant growers in 39 states, including 41 facilities in Michigan. They all are being notified so they can identify and destroy infected plants.

