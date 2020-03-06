Bad news for Art Van Furniture customers with warranties or incoming deliveries

(3/6/2020) - Liquidation sales kicked off Friday morning at 141 Art Van Furniture stores preparing to close while questions from customers mounted.

Many Art Van Furniture stores were packed when liquidation sales started a day after the company announced it is going out of business.

The sales started a day after the more than 60-year-old Michigan brand announced it would shutter all 141 of its corporate-owned stores. Some franchised Art Van stores will remain open, but with a new supply chain.

The Art Van stores in Burton and Flint Township remained busy all day Friday as shoppers looked for clearance deals.

Thursday's news about the closure was met with a fair share of confusion to any number of unanswered questions. Answers to that long list of questions seem far harder to track down.

Art Van spokesmen could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Art Van's website was taken down Friday morning. Anyone who tried to log on got a mostly blank screen with a message reading, "Our site is temporary offline for maintenance. Thank you for your patience."

Customers calling by phone got a similar response: A busy signal.

But signs point to disappointing answers for some customers.

-- Warranties: Are they voided or still valid?

Legal experts say the likelihood that Art Van will honor warranties is very low. That's bad news for anyone who shelled out hundreds of dollars for a protection plan.

-- Deliveries: Are they still coming?

The answer to the question of incoming deliveries remained unclear on Friday. Some customers waiting on furniture to arrive got voice mails from the company saying orders no longer would ship.

-- Account balances: Do you still have to pay?

For customers with Art Van credit cards or with a balance on their accounts, they likely still will have to continue making payments. Experts say someone eventually will assume that debt and continue seeking repayment.