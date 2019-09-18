Bags, purses banned at Grand Blanc High School athletic events

(9/18/2019) - A policy change means no bags or pursues will be allowed at Grand Blanc High School athletic events.

Beginning Friday, fans are asked to leave bags and purses at home or in their vehicles. They will not be allowed into any football games at Frank Thomas Field this Friday or for any future game.

The school will have security officials at the gates to advise fans of the change.

Anyone who must carry a bag for a medical need or other exceptional circumstance should speak with a security officer at the gate. Nobody without a legitimate need for the bag or purse will be sent back to their vehicle.

Teams from Grand Blanc's East and West middle schools are playing their annual crosstown rivalry football game on Wednesday. The high school Bobcats take on Carman-Ainsworth at 7 p.m. Friday.