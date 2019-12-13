Bake sale, GoFundMe to help outfit police cruiser for K9 team

(12/13/19) - After coming in fifth in a nationwide contest to win a new police cruiser a Saginaw County K9 team is one step closer to getting a new ride.

The Buena Vista Downtown Development Authority and Serra Saginaw in Saginaw Township are teaming up to purchase a new cruiser for K9 Maverick and his handler, Officer Devin Heyn with the Buena Vista Township Police Department.

Friday's bake sale at Serra Saginaw, along with a GoFundMe, will help buy all the necessary equipment that goes inside a cruiser designed for a K9 team.

When Maverick joined the police department officers retro-fitted an old cruiser with parts you could buy at a hardware store.

And while it worked, there is better technology and equipment to keep Officer Heyn and Maverick safe when they're on-the-job.

"The door popper is essential because it helps him get out of the car in case of an emergency, but also if I need him and I'm not near the car to open the door for him," explained Officer Heyn a piece of equipment they don't currently have. "It's very important to have that for a K9."

They hope to get the new police cruiser early next year.

