Baker College of Flint hosting PC fix-it event this weekend

(10/19/19) -- Are you having troubles with your computer at home and don't want to pay big bucks to get it fixed?

Cyber security students from Baker College of Flint will do it for free!

Anyone can bring in their PC to have it troubleshooted by students.

Owners will then be contacted once the computer is fixed and ready to be picked up.

The event runs both Saturday and Sunday from 10:00-5:00 p.m. at Baker College of Flint.

The department is asking for a small donation from those who bring in their computers, but it is not required.