Baker College of Owosso students celebrate Black History Month with expo

(2/20/2020) - Wednesday was Baker College of Owosso's seventh annual Black History Month Student Expo.

Baker College of Owosso hosted its seventh annual Black History Month Student Expo.

This year's event was titled "American History Through the Eyes of African Americans."

It featured student-created, interactive displays focused on social movements, politics, laws, health issues and music that affect the lives of African-Americans.

One particular presentation highlighted the career and legacy of First Lt. Yvonne Brantley, who is the highest-ranking African-American woman currently serving at Michigan State Police.

"I was totally humbled, because when I think about celebrating people for Black History Month, I think about Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King," she said. "I'm nobody. I was really honored that they chose me."

Brantley said her goal is to become a captain with the state police.

