Baker College's cyber security program recognized by Homeland Security, NSA

(08/21/19) -- Baker College's cyber security program is now being recognized as a CAE, or Center for Academic Excellence for the Department of Homeland Security and National Security Agency.

"Our program is certified by their standards that we have everything up to date for people that would come in and people that they would hire," said program director Doug Witten.

Witten says earning the designation didn't happen overnight.

"Proof that we knew what we were talking about. Curriculum that we teach here. Our faculty, all the stuff we do, outreach," he said.

The designation is not only a big step forward for the school, but for students in the program. Internships and job openings will be made available through both Homeland Security and the NSA.

"We're teaching the students how to stop these kind of cyber attacks. That's what they're looking for."

Witten says the demand for cyber security jobs is high, but that line of work is not for everybody.

"It takes somebody who wants to spend the time. This is very time intensive. Our students here, on the weekend these rooms are packed."

And for those who do decide that cyber security is their passion, Witten says with the CAE designation, even more opportunities will be available for students.

"The scammers don't go away. That's why we need to keep training our students to be on top of it."