Baked treats for the holidays with Rebecca's Gourmet Bakery

(11/16/19) - Rebecca's Gourmet Bakery is one of many shops gearing up for the holiday rush.

The shop is currently accepting orders for Thanksgiving, which is two short weeks away.

Owner Rebecca Clifford joined us for a live interview where she shared a few simple tips along with a delicious selection of baked goods.

Apple pie, sweet potato, pumpkin, cherry pie and more are available.

The shop also offers gluten free options.

Rebecca's Gourmet Bakery is open Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday at 10 a.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit this website or call (248) 462-1320 for more information.

