Ban on deer baiting a hot topic as firearm hunting season starts Friday

(11/13/2019) - The firearm deer hunting season is two days away.

The trek north has begun for a lot of hunters, but the season begins as the debate rages on over deer baiting.

The Michigan House and Senate have approved legislation that would repeal the ban. Many people getting ready to head into the woods say they hope that eventually happens..

"Tremendous amount of money is brought in from deer hunting," said Larry Haden of Highland.

A lot of that money is spent in northern Michigan, as hundreds of thousands of hunters will head into the woods starting Friday morning. There is some good news on the hunting front.

"First time in I don't know, quite a few years, that I can remember we have some good snow for tracking for deer," said Kyle Brookhouse of Frank's Outdoor Sports in Linwood.

He believes the state's current ban on deer baiting, the practice of luring deer to certain areas with food, is hurting hunting businesses. Haden agrees.

"The most serious part of the baiting is the economic part of it. A lot of people depend on selling that deer bait," Haden said.

The hunter believes says there should be more discussion on the issue.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission ordered the ban to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease, which is a contagious neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose.

"A board or council or some sort of committee to sit down and iron this out and try to look at it from everyone's viewpoint," Haden said.

Evan Rupp said lifting the ban might encourage more people to hunt. The state is reporting a big decline in hunting licenses.

"It would make things a lot easier for hunters, and that, and young hunters too that are just getting into hunting, it's very hard to see deer without bait," he said.

Brookhouse would like to see the ban lifted as well.

"I guess there is nothing we can do about it, roll with the punches, do what we can to keep sales up, keep people in the woods, keep people in the outdoor," he says.

After the Michigan Senate approved the bill that would repeal the ban on Wednesday, it will now go back to the Michigan House for approval of some changes made in the Senate.

It will head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after it passes the House again. However, she's not expected to sign the legislation.