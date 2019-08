(8/16/2019) - Bananas are one of the cheapest and most popular natural food in the produce section of local grocery stores, but a fungus affecting Colombia's crop could change that.

Officials in Columbia say a fungus that wiped out banana crops in Asia and Australia is now present there.

The fungus led Colombia to declare a state of emergency because the disease generally spreads before it is discovered.

Experts say efforts probably will not keep the contamination from migrating elsewhere.