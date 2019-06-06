Band from Frankenmuth's sister city to play at Bavarian Festival

(06/06/19) - The 61st Annual Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival kicks off Thursday night in Michigan's Little Bavaria.

New this year, some of the stars of the show are straight from Germany.

Gunzenhäuser Blous'n is a band from Frankenmuth's sister city in Germany. Thomas Pentza is the band's director. "We do good old fashioned Bavarian ommpah music, that's what we do," he said.

"It adds a level of authenticity, that if we really talk about celebrating the traditions, you know you can't get any more traditional than bringing in an ommpah band from Bavaria, right," said Greg Rummel, past president of the Bavarian Festival.

While this isn't the band's first trip to Frankenmuth, it is their first time playing at Bavarian Festival.

More than a decade ago they entertained crowds at Oktoberbest.

They're honored to be asked back.

"I think the audience is different, yeah I think the Americans are much more open. And that's one thing, it's a lot of fun to play here," Pentza said.

When you hear them play, you're bound to hit the dance floor.

"You can't hear a polka and not have a smile on your face," Rummel said.

"You're always encouraged to shunka with us, to clap your hands, dance, whatever you want," Pentza said.

Gunzenhäuser Blous'n plays every day through Sunday. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be directed to the festival schedule, which includes performance times.