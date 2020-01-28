Bangor Township officials make plea for donations after running out of sandbags

(1/28/2020) - Bangor Township officials are making a plea for help to the public after running out of the nearly 46,000 sandbags they had on hand since last summer.

"We are completely out of sandbags," said Glenn Rowley, Bangor Township supervisor said. "We know that the need is still great, especially hearing the higher water levels we are expecting this spring."

The township has been handing out sandbags since August to people dealing with flooding along the shoreline. During the flooding event in January of this year, they officially ran out.

The sandbags were provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through an intergovernmental effort between Bangor Township, Bay County, and Bay City.

For Bangor Township residents like Robert Rau, who has been living on the water for nearly three decades, the sandbags were a big help to hold the water off.

"We just filled a hundred bags yesterday and the township is out of bags so we kind of what do we do?," Rau said.

Rau and many others who live along the water have been doing their best to keep the rising water away.

"I've had to put two sump pumps in my crawlspace to keep the water out of that," Rau said. "I've had water come up to the point where it's almost coming into my vents around my foundation."

Rau said he has been using sandbags given out from the township to protect his property but is in need of more.

"What we have currently kind of just gets us by," he said. "It's really not protecting our homes because our homes are much higher than our current sandbags. If we are going to get high water, we got to go way up yet."

Rowley said that while there is the need for more sandbags, the township cannot pay to have more brought in.

"The law says we cannot use we the people's money to buy sandbags to protect your personal property," he said. "But we do know the need is great so we are reaching out to our community."

Bangor Township will be accepting donations at their office located at 180 State Park Drive in Bay City. Money donated will be used to purchase more sand and sandbags. Checks can be made out to Bangor Township with flooding supplies in the memo line.