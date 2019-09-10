Bank robbery, bomb threat suspect has robbed a bank before

(9/10/2019) - The 31-year-old man accused of calling in dozens of bomb threats and then robbing an Ogemaw County bank last week has robbed a bank before.

He was released from prison in May, less than four months before last week's crime spree.

Michael Meir is charged with robbing the Rose City Mercantile Bank on Friday. Investigators believe he called in dozens of bomb threats to schools, hospitals and businesses in five counties beforehand.

The Arenac County Sheriff's Office arrested Meir hours later after a vehicle pursuit on M-61 and foot chase through a cornfield.

Police believe the bomb threats, all of which proved to be false, were an attempt to distract law enforcement before the robbery. No charges have been filed in connection with the threats.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Meir has robbed a bank before. He was convicted of bank robbery and unarmed robbery after an April 2006 incident in Saginaw County.

Meir was released from prison in February 2012 after serving four years behind bars. He was convicted of second-degree home invasion in Arenac County after an incident that took place September 2013.

Meir spent five and half more years in prison before he was released in May, less than four months before the alleged Ogemaw County bank robbery.