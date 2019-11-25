Bank robbery in Montrose leads to lockdown at schools

(11/25/2019) - A bank robbery Monday morning led to a lockdown at Montrose Community Schools.

The suspect in his 40s entered the State Bank branch wearing a stocking cap and handed the teller a note indicating he was robbing the bank. No weapons were shown or implied.

The male suspect fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Montrose Community Schools were placed on lockdown while police searched for the suspect with help from a K-9 team.

State Bank closed the lobby of the branch for the rest of Monday, but the drive-through reopened in the afternoon.