Bar Louie at the Genesee Valley Center mall is now closed

(1/26/2020) - Bar Louie at the Genesee Valley Center mall abruptly closes overnight.

The restaurant and bar announced the sudden closure on Facebook Sunday morning. In the post, they commented their last day of business was Saturday and thanked all of their guests for great memories.

Anyone who wishes to visit Bar Louie has the option of driving to the Auburn Hills location.

Bar Louie opened the Flint Township location in the fall of 2006.

Employees began to remove chairs from the location Sunday. A manager on site would not comment on the situation.