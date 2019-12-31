Bar owner, liquor licensing attorney: More people opting to celebrate New Year's Eve at home

(12/31/19) -- If you find yourself opting to stay at home to celebrate New Year's Eve, you're not alone.

Roger Foutch, who owns Foutch's Pub in Flint Township says New Year's Eve just isn't what it used to be.

"People are just more responsible, they don't just go out and drink all night. They like entertainment and like to eat," he said.

And those same thoughts are echoed by Roger Isaac, who is a liquor licensing attorney. He has around 200 clients between restaurants and party stores throughout Genesee County.

"The safety factor. People like to be at home. It's easier to go home and be with your friends," Isaac said.

Isaac also says the rising costs of getting a DUI also plays a role in where and how people celebrate.

"Normally the courts will assess a fine of $1,000 or $1,100 dollars, your insurance will go up $200-$400 for a year for three years, maybe more. Then you have impounding costs, then you hire a lawyer and have to go through a probationary period," he said.

If you do decide to celebrate at a bar, restaurant or party?

"Pace yourself, drink water in between, eat, be responsible and have a good time," Foutch said.