Barvarian Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

(04/13/2020)- There are a few things that come to mind when it comes to Frankenmuth, Zehnder’s and its world famous chicken—and its festivals.

One of the most popular is the Barvarian Festival.

The annual event scheduled for June 11th through 14th has been postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over 60 years old, I think this is the first time,”Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce CEO, Jamie Furbush.

Furbush said postponing the festival means delaying the celebration of an important milestone.

“This is the 175th anniversary of our town, it’s our heritage and everything that goes along with it. This is a special year, so have to not have a celebration that celebrates our heritage is kind of a bummer, but it’s part of the times that we are going through right now,” Furbush said.

And with the 10-thouand or more visitors that normally attend the 3-day event, a costly delay.

“A lot of businesses, the small businesses are trying to figure out how to survive and even our large businesses are trying to figure out how to be creative,”

“The beauty of having so many events is that is we always have more coming up. But we can’t make for those ones that are lost,” she said.

Furbush says the impact of this health crisis will continue even after events begin to take place again and shops are back open for business.

“It’s a new awareness that we all have of public health. Some of these things would have been good practice a long time ago. Perhaps we would have had less flu and other things,” Furbush said.