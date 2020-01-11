Basements and yards flood after more than 2 inches of rain around Genesee County

(1/11/2020) - The heavy rain in the southern part of Mid-Michigan created all sorts of problems for homeowners.

Chuck Heyza's basement had about a foot of water at one point Saturday due to heavy rainfall.

In Genesee County's Richfield Township flooded basements are a concern. One homeowner also was dealing with a foot of water in his front yard as well.

Chuck Heyza had three pumps going on Saturday, trying to get rid of the water as quickly as possible.

"I just figure it's going to be a long night, trying to get ahead of more rain that's coming in and trying to keep the house from going under," he said.

Heyza, thankfully, was able to remove some important items from his basement this morning before it began to flood.

Rainfall reports from Friday night through Saturday afternoon exceeded 2 inches in much of southern Mid-Michigan. Here are some rainfall totals reported to the National Weather Service:

-- 2.88 inches through 3:30 p.m. in Oxford.

-- 2.7 inches through 12:45 p.m. in Clarkston.

-- 2.57 inches through 2 p.m. south of Fenton.

-- 2.28 inches through 3:30 p.m. in Linden.

-- 2.12 inches through 1 p.m. in Flint.

-- 1.74 inches through 10 a.m. in Columbiaville.

Due to all the heavy precipitation, a Flood Warning was in effect for Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee counties until Sunday morning. Minor street and yard flooding was reported all over Mid-Michigan.

Here are some steps to take when water seeps into a home:

-- Put safety first and call an electrician. Any electronics in contact with floodwater are unsafe and an electrician can help decide if it's safe to enter the basement and start removing water.

-- Move important items to a dry area.

-- Call a plumber to identify the problem that caused the flooding in the first place.

-- Check in with an insurance company to see if the home is covered by flood insurance or whether it should be added.

-- Clean up, sanitize and deodorize any areas that got wet.