Bay City Boat Lines giving tours to the public for FREE

(07/30/19) - It’s not everyday people can hop on a boat, relax and tour the Saginaw River. However, during the summer in Bay City, everyone gets a chance.

"It's exciting and really interesting,” Michelle Judd said. She is the Bay City Boat Lines marketing manager. "Our boats are pretty large and they're very heavy and they sit very nicely in the water, smooth comfortable ride.”

Every summer for a few weeks Monday through Friday, Bay City Boat Lines gives free tours to the public on the Islander. For each week, there’s a different business sponsor in the community helping to make it happen. The boat ride gives riders a change to see wildlife and get a little history lesson too. "The history of ship building, the lumbering days, the Native Americans who settled in, just the basic development of Bay City,” explains tour guide Nancy Rousse.

"It's a really unique perspective, even if you've lived in Bay City your whole life the city looks completely different,” adds Judd

The family business started this community service 22 years ago. "When we first moved to this community in the early 80's, that was the first thing we looked to do, how to get on the water and enjoy the community and there was nothing available,” Judd said.

There are four weeks left for the free tours.

