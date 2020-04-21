Bay City Central students wrap up in-person school year

(04/21/2020) - A plastic bag full of memories is all that's left of Teagan Nadolski's freshman year at Bay City Central High School.

"Really sad, because I missed out on my softball season, really sad," she said.

Nadolski, along with her mom, dropped by the high school Tuesday morning, to pick up the contents of her locker. The items were left behind in March with an expectation of returning to finish the school year.

The coronavirus pandemic and statewide school closures changed that.

"It's been life changing, really. Both my daughters are heavily involved in sports. That's all come to an end. Our life is typically run, run, run and now we are sitting at home and we are spending a lot of quality family time, together, cooking, playing board games and trying to stay busy," said mom Melanie Hindman.

Students were allowed inside to drop off books that belong to the school while picking their personal belongings.

"Each day is something different. We hand out Chromebooks and lunch on other days, so we are just trying to get things out there," said assistant principal and athletic director Jenny Thunberg.

She said the past month has been a bit surreal.

"When you are walking the hallways and it is as empty as it is right now and trying to get all of this stuff they need back to the kids, it's a weird feeling," Thunberg said.

Misti Particka picked up items for her daughter Jamie and an exchange student from Germany who had been living with her family until a few weeks ago. He left the U.S. three months ahead of schedule.

"That was a sad day when we had to say goodbye to him. We are hoping that he will be able to come visit in the summer, but with the way things are, who knows," Particka said.

She is also a teacher, so she has been pretty busy with her students and her own kids.

Parents and educators say they are just trying to hang in there until things return to some of kind of normal.

"Blessing in disguise, but I wouldn't have it be this way, for sure," Hindman said.