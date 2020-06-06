Bay City Commission closes roads and streets to allow more traffic to downtown restaurants

(6/4/2020) - On Monday all restaurants in Mid-Michigan can offer an outdoor dining experience.

But in Bay City, the city commission has passed two traffic control to close roads in downtown.

For the Midland Street District, the road closures are from Catherine and Henry Streets and Henry and Linn Streets.

On the other side of the river in the Downtown Business District the closures are:

- Saginaw Street, from 5th St. to Center Ave.

- Center Avenue, Saginaw Street to Washington Ave.

- Adams Street, 5th St. to Center Ave.

-3rd Street, N. Water St. to Saginaw Street

The street and road closures allow for restaurants and bars owners to put tables and chairs in the middle of the street; allowing for more business and appeasing local restaurant owners.

"It adds more seats. It's something that will give us the ability to social distance people for what we won't be able to accomplish on the inside," said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz on Midland Street. "We're really looking forward to it. A lot of the businesses on the street, I'm talking to the restaurants, taverns and pubs are very excited about it as well."

"What that allows is all the tables we had inside to go outside and create this amazing outdoor dining experience," said founder of City Market Matthew Meehan. "So many of these small businesses have been hurting terribly because you dine inside. This opens the doors for all restaurants to serve everybody outdoors; our small mom and pop businesses to flourish this summer."

The city commission doesn't have a date set on when the roads will be closed. But the two orders allow for road closures from now until November 2nd, 2020.