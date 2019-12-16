Bay City Commission votes 'YES' to selling two bridges to UBP

(12/16/19) - It's a done deal.

The Bay City Commission voted, and they say 'YES.' They will sell Liberty and Independence bridges to United Bridge Partners.

It brings an end to a saga that's run for years. While it does answer what happens to the bridges, the deal is not being welcomed by everyone: specifically, the public.

During public input, the major concern for the public is tolling.

Part of UBP's plan is proposing a toll system onto the bridges after construction.

City Manager, Dana Muscott says the tolls would not happen during the entire construction time, estimated to about 2024. Then after that, another five years without paying a toll.

Even still, that didn't sit well the people.

"Do not, I implore you, do not charge your already economically-stressed population who votes for you and you and you. Do not lay on them another monthly bill just to cross the river," Bay City resident, Dot Rifenbark said.

Another resident added, "Uptown just moved in. Beautiful Bay City, a place to go. Let's come down. You put the tolls in, you can't cross the bridge, and people are going to stop coming to downtown. We already have how many empty businesses? Start at the end of Broadway, come right through downtown, so many."

Jesse Dockett, First Ward Commissioner, says he's exhausted all other options. He says this is the only other option besides letting the bridges fall in.

UBP would pay the city a total of $5 million: $2 million when the agreement is signed and the other $3 million when the ownership is transfered.

Currently, both bridges are in need of critical repairs.

Liberty Bridge would get a rehab with new mechanical and pavement.

Independence Bridge would be demolished and rebuilt. The new bridge would be built next to the existing span, so there will be no delays or closures.

Muscott says this deal would make a significant impact for the city.

"Every year, our budget runs in the deficit, and the money that we get from the state and the money that we're able to set aside here in the city for the roads, we have to primarily put into the bridges."

She added, "We're not spending any money on our roads here in Bay City. They're in rough shape. We would ultimately like to take those funds and put them back into the roads, so our residents have smooth roads to drive on is just not something that we've been able to do."

