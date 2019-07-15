Bay City Commissioners to revisit bridge options Monday

(7/15/19) - Bay City's Board of Commissioners is set to meet Monday to figure out what to do about two older bridges in need of repairs.

The board heard three different proposals last week for the Independence and Liberty Bridges.

All three plans would include a toll for drivers.

Michigan-based American Roads wants to pay the city $210 million dollars to take over operations of both bridges for 50 years.

It wants to rehabilitate the Independence Bridge, and demolish the Liberty Bridge.

Under the proposal, Bay City residents would be charged a 75 cent toll.

Non-residents would pay $1.50.

Denver-based United Bridge Partners is offering Bay City $5 million for both bridges.

It would repair the Liberty Bridge, and replace the Independence Bridge.

Under the plan, residents would be charged a 50 cent toll, and non-residents would pay $2.

The Chicago company Kiewit is also interested in the bridges.

It wants to do a full study on the structures.

Kiewet believes both bridges could be repaired and used for years.

While the proposal includes tolls, the company did not yet have specific numbers.

The board is not expected to vote on bridge plans at Monday's meeting.

Count on ABC 12 News for a full report.

