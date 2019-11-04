Bay City Commissioners uphold mayor's veto of downtown medical marijuana center

(11/05/19)- Rudy's Red Lion Restaurant in downtown Bay City has sat vacant for a few years now .

And it will stay that way, awhile longer.

Commissioners voted 7-1 Monday night, to uphold the mayor's veto blocking a license to operate a medical marijuana facility in downtown Bay City.

"I had business people, I had bar owners on that stretch who were very upset, and so you have to listen to the residents and the people who are downtown, who have been in our community for a long time," said Mayor Kathleen Newsham.

Business owners like Rick Revette.

"That's why I was there and I had a big old speech ready, but they voted before I got a chance to talk," said business owner Rick Revette.

The building sits on the corner of Center, right next door to Revette's restaurant Gatsys .

"We are on the main throughfare right now and we have all of these wonderful restaurants opening up and we are right in the heart and parking is an issue right now and if they open that up, it would be a real problem," Revette said.

Andrew Niedzinski is one of the five commissioners who originally voted yes to the location.

At Monday night's meeting, he voted with the mayor.

"There's like six bars in that general vicinity, medical marijuana facilities, they're very strict, you have to have your card. It's not like people going off the streets and buy that stuff. It's an investment into a building that needs investments, that's why I voted in favor of it. we need investment in the city" said Bay City, Commissioner Andrew Niedzinski