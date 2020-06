(6/1/2020) - The Bay City Fireworks Festival has officially been canceled.

It's an event ABC12 is proud to cover live every year and typically brings more than 100,000 visitors to downtown Bay City every summer.

With a crowd that big and the safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say there was simply no way the show could go on as usual.

The fireworks board of directors plans to reveal a unique plan for this year's Salute to America on Monday morning.