Bay City Fireworks Festival holding out hope, delays cancellation

The reality with which countless events across the country are grappling is an entirely new one in the age of COVID. Cancellation after cancellation as a result and yet, the Bay City Fireworks Festival is hoping for a light show at the end of the tunnel. Announcing it would hold off on cancelling the event for now.

Just a year ago, not seeing fireworks light up the night sky on the fourth of July would have been virtually unthinkable. As the list of COVID cancellations grows, the Bay City Fireworks Festival is holding out hope the waiting game might work in its favor. The light show’s a long-standing passion for President Doug Clark.

“We get all of the input that we possibly can before we actually make a decision,” explained Clark. “If coronavirus does not subside as we all would like it to and then we’re still under the strict guidelines… we have to come up with a different plan.”

He tells ABC 12 the Festival’s in close contact with the governor’s office and health experts and plans to delay a decision until June 1st.

“Our concern is we want to make sure our patrons are safe coming down to the park,” related Clark. “That our board members, all of our committee members [are safe].”

The event captivates crowds every July second, third and fourth. Filling Veterans’ Memorial Park and Wenonah Park with upwards of 50-thousand people. Its sheer size has the board brainstorming potential precautions.

“We’ve had several discussions on different options,” revealed Clark. “Can we do a one day show? Can we do a three day show and spread it equally over all three days to make less of a crowd down there?”

Doug tells ABC 12 the festival’s gotten an outpouring of support on social media. This reporter found nearly a hundred comments on the post notifying fans of the decision to delay cancelling alone, with most hoping the show would go on.

“We appreciate those sentiments from everybody but want to make sure we make the right decision for everybody,” said Clark.

If all else fails, Doug tells ABC 12 he and the board have a few tricks up their sleeves.

“We’ve got some really cool ideas that I think the public is really going to like,” alluded Clark. “A little teaser… ABC 12 being one of our major sponsors, you’ll be the first to know when we do decide to do that.”

Used to mark celebrations far and wide for around two thousand years… If they go on this year, Bay City’s light show might take on a brand new significance.

