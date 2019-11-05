Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham wins re-election

(11/5/2019) - Bay City will have the same mayor for the next four years.

Incumbent Kathleen Newsham won re-election Tuesday with 1,948 votes. Challenger Andrew Niedzinski, who is a member of the City Commission, came up short with 1,603 votes.

Both Newsham and Niedzinski have similar priorities for the city. Newsham said she will focus her next term on lowering high utility bills, managing the city's drawbridge situation and growing economic opportunity.

This is Newsham's second stint as mayor after she was elected to the position 1997. She also served on the city commission and last was elected mayor in 2015.

Kristen McDonald Rivet won a vacant seat on the commission representing Ward 2 with 379 votes. David Terrasi came up short with 70 votes.

Christopher Girard beat Andrew DeWitt for a seat representing Ward 6 by a vote of 221 to 139.

Brentt Brunner in Ward 4 and Ed Clements in Ward 8 ran unopposed for new terms.

Voters also approved the City Charter by a vote of 1,892 to 1,383.