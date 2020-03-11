BAY CITY (WJRT) (03/11/2020) -- As universities across the country cancel in person classes, opting instead for online amid the spread of coronavirus...

We can tell you tonight a local district is taking extra precautions.

Bay City Public Schools cancels attendance incentives amid coronavirus threat

Bay City Public Schools announced it would suspend all attendance incentives because they might hamper efforts to contain the virus.

The district – announcing a policy change to curb the potentially deadly threat.

“Going to school simply so they can be a part of these incentives, [they] wind up infecting their classmates,” says Superintendent Dr. Steven Bigelow. “We have ended all attendance incentives for the foreseeable future.”

It follows an emergency declaration from the governor’s office as coronavirus sweeps into Michigan.

The state confirmed its first two cases Tuesday in Wayne and Oakland Counties.

“I’ve been checking the map each day and you can see it slowly making its way… I’m sure we will slowly see it spread throughout the state as well.”

Bay City Superintendent Doctor Steven Bigelow, suspending attendance incentives as part of a new COVID-19 response plan and updating the district’s guidelines in a letter sent out to parents last week.

“We’re constantly looking at the situation,” says Biglow. “We certainly wouldn’t want to do anything that’s going to put our students, our staff and anybody in our community at risk.”

Its response plan for now involves thoroughly disinfecting buildings -- geared to safeguard its more than 7700 students.

“If you are not feeling well, go and get checked out,” says Bigelow. “That way, we can make sure you’re not infecting other people as well. Looking out for those warning signs.”

Districts in the areas hardest hit by the advancing virus are now making the difficult decision to keep their doors closed and telling kids to stay home.

Bay City Schools will ultimately leave the closure decision to local health experts.

“Bay City Public Schools is not shutting down, were okay,” reassures Bigelow. “What happens if we end up finding that we have the illness in our school district? Could we shut down at that point? Certainly a possibility.”

