Bay City St. Patrick's Day parade, races, cancelled but plans begin on 2021

Its believed the last time the Bay City St. Patrick's Day Parade was cancelled was in 1970.

That was because of a snowstorm, but they had the parade a week later.

That will not be the case this year as the parade and races will not be held because of the coronavirus.

"It was very hard, it really hurt my heart to do that," says Jan Rau, a parade board member.

"Its a gut-wrenching decision because we are thinking of thousands of people that are going to be disappointed," says parade association president Tom Newsham.

55,000 people in fact were expected for Bay City's St. Patrick's Day parade and races scheduled for Sunday.

Newsham says that after two people in Michigan were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday, and after conferring with the Bay County Health Department, the decision was made to cancel the events.

"How can we continue, how can we move on, when everything is saying stop, don't, you have to cancel," he says.

This was going to be a big parade, with about 145 entries. Newsham says he's been in contact with those who paid entry fees and everyone he has talked to has supported the decision.

Bridget Staffelino of Jolt Credit Union, the man sponsor of the road races, says people paid 20 to 45 dollars to participate.

"There is on the waiver that there is not a refund, however you will, people will get their t-shirts, they will get their medals, and the money, they are also helping the community, because of the money raised for the St. Patrick's Day Races goes back into the community," she says.

"It was very discouraging, but I guess understandable with what is going on in the world these days," says Rick Revette.

He owns Mulligan's Pub and Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse. Both places would be open Sunday for parade day, but because of the cancellation, he will close Gatsby's.

"It is definitely one of my busiest days, so its going to hurt financially but we will survive," he says.

The planning begins now for next year's events.

"Get ready for the 2021 parade, which happens to fall on March 21, 2021," he says.