Bay City State Park welcomes first campers of the season as state campgrounds reopen

(6/22/20) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reopened state park campgrounds, lodging facilities, and day-use shelters across the state on Monday.

The campgrounds were closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Staff from the Bay City State Park reopened its campground gates shortly before 8 a.m.

“I pulled the gate this morning about 10 to 8 and we’ve already had three campers come in so people are excited to get going,” said Rich Fenner, the park's manager.

Among those first campers was Bay City resident, Jim Degg and his wife.

“It’s not far from home but it’s peaceful," he said. "And once you’re in a campground, you can pretend you’re anywhere you want to be.”

Jim and his wife visit the campground a few times each year and like every other camper, they can expect some changes when visiting this summer.

"We’re excited to have everybody back," Fenner said. "It’s going to be different experience for folks.”

Fenner said that some of those changes begin right as you come into the park. Registration is now being done ahead of time to avoid person-to-person contact.

The park’s visitor’s center and splash park are remaining closed as well.

“We have policies and procedures that we’re trying to learn," Fenner said. "We have new employees that we’re trying to train so just have patience with us. We’ll get through it, which is welcome everybody back to summer.”

Across the state, most amenities are now open again at state campgrounds. That includes things like restrooms, playgrounds, and fishing piers, as well as other areas.

Fenner said that staff are doing everything they can to keep visitors healthy but campers have a role to play too.

“It’s going to be up to the campers and visitors to maintain their social distancing, have their own sanitizers and take care of their families,” he said.

Also beginning Monday, recreation passports will be required again in order to visit any state park. That requirement had been suspended for the last three months during the height of the pandemic.