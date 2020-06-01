Bay City businesses to take hit with cancellation of Fireworks Festival

(06/01/2020) - There's nothing better than ice cream on a hot summer day.

Add to that a fireworks show and it's a recipe for an explosive weekend of business.

"Maybe 75 to 78 tubs we'll go through in a four day weekend," said business owner Steve Frye.

But Frye and his employees at St. Laurent brothers in downtown Bay City won't be scooping out that much ice cream this year following the cancellation of the Bay City Fireworks Festival due to concerns over coronavirus.

"Well it's been a tough summer as it is and it's probably gonna get tougher," Frye said.

The three-day event draws thousands from all over. Festival president Doug Clark said the loss of revenue will be huge.

"The numbers I'm sure are staggering. I don't have an exact number, but the impact on Bay City will be huge," he said. "We have area businesses outside of the part that say that's their busiest weekend."

Frye said he understands the decision and says it's the right one.

"Because the last thing you need is overloading the health care system," he said. "So if we got to take our lumps once or twice, that's just the way it is."