Bay City commissioners vote to move forward with United Bridge Partners proposal

(08/05/19)- A decision Monday on the future of Bay City's Bridges.

Bay City Commissioners voted 8 to 1 to move forward with a proposal from United Bridge Partners.

Their selection-- United Bridge Partners-- looks to rehab and update the Liberty Bridge.

They would also like to close the Independence Bridge and build a brand new drawbridge in it's place.

They also offer an option of rehabbing the Independence bridge

But even after two years- some say they need more time.

"I feel like we just put in the hands of negotiation of somebody who doesn't even live in the county. I was hoping that would put the decision on hold. Explore other options, other ideas. Maybe discuss it at more meetings give us more information." said Bay City resident, Jennifer Streeter.

But some commissioners say they have waited long enough and the aging bridges can't be put off any longer.

"Bay County should get grant money, I don't know how hard they tried, but the fact is it wouldn't take that much longer to look at these other couple of alternatives and then truly decide based on information, not on the limited information that they have," said Bay City resident, James Hayes.

There is a toll involved, but not right away.

" Not having a toll until 5 years after each bridge will be done I think would be appealing, The fact that they want give us $5.7 million when all is said an done which could go back into infrastructure," said Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham.

Now the City Manager will work on development agreement-- once that is complete. they come back for a final approval.

