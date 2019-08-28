Bay City convenience store robbed at knifepoint

(8/28/2019) - Police are looking for the man who robbed Brissette's 6 Twelve Party Store in Bay City at knifepoint Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect walked into the store at 717 N. Henry St. around 2:25 p.m. brandishing a knife. He ordered to clerk to hand over money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators say the man was last seen running away from the store on foot. No injuries were reported in the store, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

The suspect was described as a light skinned or Hispanic male around 20 to 30 years old with an average build about 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 911 or the Bay City detectives at 989-894-0161.