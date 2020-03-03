Bay City crews working to replace all lead water lines

(3/3/2020) - Bay City officials are sending letters to certain residents regarding the city's long-term plan to replace all lead water lines.

Robert Dion, the city's director of public works, said that around 3,000 letters were sent out last week with another 3,000 being sent out this week.

These lead service lines run from the city's water mains into homes and businesses.

"We have been mandated by EGLE to take this on," Dion said.

These replacements are required by the Lead and Copper Rule, which is part of the state's Safe Drinking Water Act.

There are a total of 14,234 water service customers in Bay City, according to city officials and more than 5,000 lead water services have been identified. The city has identified 597 galvanized pipes, which were previously connected to lead and another 3,227 are unknown.

Dion estimates that it will cost the city between $24-$30 million to replace all of these lead water lines.

"It's a very large cost," he said. "The City of Bay City is the second oldest city in the state besides Detroit. There's a number of lead lines in our system."

Dion said the city has been looking for grants and loans to help offset some of the cost.

"It's very hard for a municipality that is short on cash, short on personnel to try and come up with this kind of money to try do these kind of lead replacements," he said.

Bay City officials are determined to get the work done and have been operating a similar lead abatement program since 1999.

"We have 20 years to do this," Dion said. "We are very aggressive at this. We want to be as aggressive as financially we can."

Some Bay City residents are concerned about the time frame to get these replacements done.

Stephen Beasley, who lives in Bay City, said that he is concerned about any amount of lead in his water.

"I have a huge concern about it," he said.

Beasley said that he wants the city to act quickly to replace these water lines.

"According to their lead abatement program, they are going to replace water lines and water mains to adhere to the law, I get that, I understand that," he said. "But their time frame that they are doing so will take years. This is something that needs to be done right away. Now."

Anyone who has any concerns or questions about the city's drinking water is urged to contact the Bay City water department or the health department.