Bay City gets ready to host 57th annual Fireworks Festival

(06/26/19)- For nearly 6 decades, the Bay City Fireworks show has been lighting up the sky to celebrate Independence Day.

"We have a lot of people who come from not only from out of town, but all over the state, all over the country actually," said Bay City Fireworks Festival President, Doug Clark.

Clark says there are some new additions to this year's show.

"We are actually doing some extra special things. The 4th of July falls on our first night, on Thursday. We didn't want to have a let down on Friday, so we have added to Thursday's and Friday's show almost doubling them in size and scope," Clark said.

Clark says Thursday and Friday's shows will both be 17 minutes long. Mini versions of Saturday's 36 minute long grand finale.

"So if you're coming Thursday or Friday and used to seeing a small little preview show, they're going to be spectacular," Clark said

But that's not all people have to look forward to.

"We've got Skerbeck Carnival's coming to town. They are going to have 26 fantastic rides for folks to enjoy. We have the Army coming this year, with interactive, two 40 foot trailers, that have interactive displays in them with simulators and what not so those will be really cool for potential kids in high school. Something they might thinking about going into the service," Clark said.

There's also entertainment on both sides of the river, for the more than 2-hundred thousand Clark says they are expecting to take in one of the shows.

"This city of 25-30 thousand swells to ten times that many that weekend and the hotels are filled, the restaurants are happy, so we are happy that we are able to contribute to the community and bring a lot of folks into town to enjoy the festivities and enjoy what Bay City has to offer." Clark said.