Bay City lawmaker won't attend Tuesday's Michigan Legislature session

(4/6/2020) - Michigan lawmakers plan to convene Tuesday to lengthen Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But they are at odds over the extension and whether the session is even necessary.

The Republican-led Legislature is scheduled to meet Tuesday, three weeks after last voting. Since then, State Rep. Isaac Robinson has died from a suspected COVID-19 infection and another has tested positive.

State Rep. Brian Elder, a Democrat from Bay City, announced Monday that he will not attend the Tuesday session because he refuses to put his community at risk.

Elder said he lost his friend Robinson eight days ago and will not congregate in Lansing then come back to Bay City, potentially contributing to the spread of the virus.

He said he cannot in good conscience travel 100 miles from home and interact with other lawmakers from all over the state, including Metro Detroit, which accounts for 80% of Michigan's coronavirus cases.