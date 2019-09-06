Bay City man arrested for bank robbery, police still investigating bomb threats

(9/6/2019) - Police say a 31-year-old Bay City man robbed a bank in Rose City on Friday morning, but they are still investigating who is behind dozens of bomb threats called in minutes before that.

Michigan State Police believe the black pickup truck in this photo was involved in the robbery at Rose City Mercantile Bank in Ogemaw County.

The Bay City man, who hasn't been identified because he hasn't been formally charged with any crimes, is accused of robbing the Rose City Merchantile Bank in Ogemaw County.

Arenac County sheriff deputies spotted the suspect's pickup truck and began chasing him on M-61. A police officer caused the truck to spin out and stop, then the suspect ran on foot into a cornfield near M-61 and Lincoln Road.

A drone from the Standish Area Fire Department spotted the man in the tall corn. A K-9 team helped arrested him as he ran across a road.

The chain of events started with a series of bomb threats called in to schools, hospitals and businesses in Arenac, Crawford, Iosco, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties beginning around 10 a.m.

The calls referenced "explosive devices," according to Michigan State Police. All of the threats were very seriously, forcing many buildings and students into lockdown.

Police quickly determined the threats were not real, but they were stretched thin for a while investigating. That's when the bank robbery was reported in Rose City.

Investigators were questioning the Bay City man Friday afternoon about the robbery and the bomb threats. Police believe the threats and the robbery are related, but they are not sure who was behind the threats.