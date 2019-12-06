Bay City man lands role as the Genie in Aladdin

12/06/2019 -

In his dressing room surrounded by dimmed lights and symbols of a magic city, Korrie Blossey slips into character.

"Welcome to the city of Agrabah, more glitz and glamour than any other fictional city in the world."

It is a destination city for the long-time actor.

"I have to be a part of this show." That's what he told his agent when he heard of the open auditions to play the role of The Genie in Disney's traveling Broadway production of Aladdin.

Blossey is an actor born and raised in Bay City, Michigan.

"I moved to New York shortly after high school and said I'm going to make it."

And make it, he did. This past September he was cast to play the Genie.

"It's the greatest thing and the hardest thing I have ever done to date, he said. "But, also, I get to live my wildest dreams in front of a couple of thousand people every night.

And he does it as a main character in one big elaborate production which he enthusiastically describes with almost a childlike manner.

Oh the costumes! The set changes! There are over one hundred costume changes that happen in less than a minute, said Blossy. "The sparkle. The razzmatazz it is all there. It is ooh's and ah's every time something happens, he said.

With nearly two hundred shows under his belt this Genie finally brought his whole new world back home to Michigan. He admits it means a little more in front of the hometown crowd.

"I know someone is in the audience; family, friends, someone I went to school with." He says he was a bit overwhelmed the first time he sang Genie is taking it home on stage at the Wharton. "Because, I was like I got to bring this home."

His hope each night is that the audience enjoys the show, but more than that he hopes they take away the true meaning and magic of Aladdin.

"There's the excitement of ooh a Genie, but then there is also that home message, that's just like you don't really need a Genie, he said.

Blossey pauses for a moment and says "you just have to dig down deep inside and find out that you had it in you all the time."

The show runs through December 15th at the Wharton Center in East Lansing.

